All3Media International Hires New SVP for North America

All3Media International has appointed experienced sales and co-production executive Jennifer Askin to senior VP for North America.

Askin will manage sales across the U.S. and Canada, and she will also take the lead on building All3Media International’s factual co-production slate in the U.S. and Canada across all platforms.

Prior to joining All3Media International, Askin was principal at entertainment consulting firm Askin & Company. In that role, she negotiated a range of content distribution and acquisitions deals in North America on behalf of clients in the U.S. and the U.K. She also served as director of international sales and then as a VP at Askin & Company. Before that, Askin was VP of sales at Kew Media Distribution. She originally began her career in U.S. cable and network news, with production and editorial roles at ABC News, NBC News and MSNBC.

“We are delighted to secure an executive of Jen’s caliber to join our team,” said Sally Habbershaw, executive VP of Americas at All3Media International, to whom Askin will report. “We have doubled our co-production hours in the last years, our partnerships with key clients in the U.S. and Canada, such as Acorn, Sundance Now, discovery+, HBO Max and Masterpiece/PBS, are integral to our success in the region, and we know these will be in safe hands with Jen. Her extensive sales experience will be invaluable, and her co-production expertise will allow us to further strengthen these existing partnerships as well as establish brand-new relationships. Jen’s professionalism, tenacity and passion for bringing premium content to a worldwide audience makes her the ideal choice to lead our sales and factual co-productions in this vibrant market.”

Askin commented, “I’m very excited to start this new chapter with All3Media International—a company that continues to be a driving force in bringing leading creative talents together to develop globally appealing programming in multiple genres and for multiple platforms. This new role will give me the opportunity to work with key clients across North America and beyond—not only to bring All3Media International’s fantastic slate of content to their screens but also to play an integral role in developing more innovative factual projects from the very outset.”