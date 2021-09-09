Series Mania Sets Dates for 2022 Events

ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania has confirmed that the 2022 edition of the Series Mania Festival will be held from March 18 to 25, with the Series Mania Forum taking place from March 22 to 24.

The Lille Dialogues, a one-day summit that brings together European lawmakers and international TV industry leaders to encourage reflection on the challenges facing the industry and to promote international cooperation, is set for March 24.

The 2022 dates announcement comes on the heels of the close of the 2021 events.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said: “As we close the doors to this fantastic 2021 edition, we warmly thank the public and the professionals who came in large numbers here but also want to salute the tremendous welcome from the city of Lille and the unwavering support of the Hauts-de-France Region, a territory committed to the audiovisual sector. We are delighted to be announcing our new dates for 2022 and look forward to returning to the month of March, which is the perfect time frame for Series Mania.”

She added: “In terms of our final numbers, I am proud to note that they reflect our goal of making Series Mania one of the leading events of the audiovisual industry. This edition brought together more than 54,000 participants for the Festival and 2,500 accredited persons for the Forum. The Lille Dialogues welcomed four Ministers of Culture, a European Commissioner and key executives from many of today’s leading entertainment companies. We are so proud of this recent edition and are already planning for 2022.”