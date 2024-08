ADVERTISEMENT

The Arabic entertainment channels Zee Alwan and Zee Aflam are now available on Samsung TV Plus for viewers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The FAST channels will broadcast a curated selection of movies and series starring Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shabir Ahluwalia and Alia Bhatt and spanning diverse genres, including romance, comedy, thriller and action.

Zee Alwan, known for its family-oriented programming, offers a variety of Indian drama series dubbed in Arabic.

Zee Aflam is known for its dubbed and subtitled Bollywood premieres, catering to diverse tastes and preferences within the Arab world.

Ashok Namboodiri, chief business officer of international business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “The addition of Zee Alwan and Zee Aflam to Samsung TV Plus represents a significant milestone in our efforts to expand the reach of our premium content. This partnership not only strengthens our presence in the region but also emphasizes our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging entertainment options to our viewers.”

Jennifer Batty, head of content for EMEA at Samsung TV Plus, said, “We are delighted to add Zee Alwan and Zee Aflam to Samsung TV Plus in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This marks an exciting moment as we bring hours of Bollywood-centric content to the Arab region, exclusively to Samsung TV owners. We look forward to bringing the vibrant world of Bollywood to both new and existing audiences through dubbed and subtitled content in Arabic.”