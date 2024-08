ADVERTISEMENT

The Canadian entertainment law firm Hall Webber is launching The No Conflict Clearance Company (TNCCC), an AI-assisted service that addresses script and title clearances for television, film and content producers.

The company’s approach to script and title clearances combines human oversight with AI technologies. Using proprietary, patent-pending software, TNCCC replaces the traditional methods of email and PDF-based clearances with a secure, digital interactive platform.

The services will be accessible in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and English-speaking Europe effective September 9.

“When you look at the state of the clearance industry, you can tell that it is ripe for innovation,” said Danny Webber, co-partner and co-founder of The No Conflict Clearance Company. “We saw and took the opportunity to transform the current stagnant and cumbersome rights clearance system and move it into a faster, more efficient, and easier process that really benefits film and television producers.”