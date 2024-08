ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has tapped Nachiket Pantvaidya, Ajay Bhalwankar and Tushar Shah for new leadership roles.

Pantvaidya takes over as business head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) while continuing to serve as general manager at Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP).

Bhalwankar, who has been with SPNI since 2014, adds business head of Sony SAB to his current remit leading the company’s Marathi channel.

Shah is the business head of English, Bengali and infotainment channels and the CMO at SPNI, overseeing services such as Sony PIX, Sony AATH and Sony BBC Earth, as well as Sony MAX, Sony MAX HD, Sony MAX 2, Sony WAH and Sony PAL.