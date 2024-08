ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has launched a fund in Taiwan intended to foster emerging talent, aligning with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).

As part of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity in Taiwan, the streaming giant is working with TAICCA on a six-week series writing workshop for emerging filmmakers.

Maya Huang, head of Chinese-language content at Netflix, commented, “Chinese-language content has been flourishing in recent years, and Netflix is committed to exploring the opportunities within this industry. As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TAICCA, we held a Content Partners Workshop last year. This year, we are thrilled to continue this partnership under the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity. With this initiative, we hope to create a platform for aspiring creators in Taiwan to exchange ideas and best practices, and provide learning opportunities to cultivate and elevate creative and varied storytelling.”

The NETFLIX X TAICCA Series Writing: Writers’ Room Workshop runs September 21 to October 26 and will be led by screenwriter Hsu Jui-liang (The Victims’ Game, Taiwan Crime Stories: Dark Currents), together with Maya Huang (Little Big Women, End of Summer) and Netflix’s Chris Mack (Special, It’s Bruno!) as guest speakers.

The Netflix Fund for Creative Equity was created by the streamer to invest in talent from underrepresented communities.