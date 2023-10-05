WBD’s Anouk Aarón to Give Keynote at MIP CANCUN

ADVERTISEMENT

MIP CANCUN has lined up a keynote for its upcoming market in November from Anouk Aarón, head of content production for general entertainment for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Aarón is responsible for directing the production of all scripted and non-scripted content for all of the company’s brands. This includes the Brazilian series Teenage Kiss: The Future is Dead; the Mexican series Cand Cruz and Sierra Madre: Prohibido Pasar; and the Argentinean documentary The Daughter of God: Dalma Maradona, among many others. She also oversees third-party productions undertaken in the region for all platforms.

Aarón’s keynote will take place on the market’s first full day, Wednesday, November 15, at the Moon Palace Hotel’s Cancun Theater at 4:30 p.m. She will provide insights into the production on WBD’s broad family of owned shows and third-party collaborations across Latin America and U.S. Hispanic, highlighting the similarities, differences and nuances across genres and territories.

The session represents her first major keynote since taking on an expanded role at WBD earlier this year.

“Anouk is one of the most experienced and influential production executives in the Americas,” said Maria Perez-Bellière, director of MIP CANCUN. “With co-production taking center stage in this year’s program, her timely take on working with the exceptional production talent and crews active within the Americas will be invaluable.”

Aarón said, “It is an honor for me to be part of this keynote at MIP CANCUN and reflect together with our talented community of creators and producers from different parts of the world on the challenges and opportunities we have ahead as storytellers in this new era for content production. At Warner Bros. Discovery we are committed to investing in the development of impactful stories that can create a special connection with our diverse and extensive audience in Latin America, thanks to their relevance, authenticity and unique local accent.”