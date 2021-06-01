WarnerMedia & Discovery Reveal Warner Bros. Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery has been unveiled as the new name of the proposed standalone global entertainment company that will emerge from the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery assets.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery and the future CEO of the proposed combined company, unveiled the new name to WarnerMedia employees from the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California, where he said: “Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the most innovative, exciting and fun place to tell stories in the world—that is what the company will be about. We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.’ fabled hundred-year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery’s global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration. There are so many wonderful, creative and journalistic cultures that will make up the Warner Bros. Discovery family. We believe it will be the best and most exciting place in the world to tell big, important and impactful stories across any genre—and across any platform: film, television and streaming.”

The initial wordmark for the proposed company includes the iconic line from Maltese Falcon “the stuff that dreams are made of,” which is an additional homage to the legacy of Warner Bros. and the focus of what the proposed company will be about.