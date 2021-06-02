WorldScreenings: GoQuest Media

ADVERTISEMENT

An independent distributor of series and scripted and unscripted formats fit for the global stage, GoQuest Media aims to separate itself from the major players with promising unique titles and the considered attention applied to both the projects and their creators. Jimmy George, co-founder and VP of distribution at GoQuest, also points to the universal value of a good story.

“We’ve long recognized the fact that audiences will always appreciate a good story—no matter where it comes from,” says George. “What we’re trying to do is provide a catalog that is an interesting mix of premium short dramas and long-running series, therefore catering to audiences across all demographics and backgrounds.”

George notes that in the current market “content centered around family, comedy-themed stories, narratives that come with an intent to keep things light and enjoyable” is seeing an increase in demand. “I think this also has to do with the type of climate we have been in for the last one and a half years,” he adds.

In the midst of closing some new deals, GoQuest is confident about the promise of the titles on its slate such as Civil Servant, a spy thriller series from Serbia that offers a never-before-seen look at the Serbian Intelligence Agency (BIA). “In Civil Servant, our patriotic spy hero is not the typical hero from a CIA or a MI6 narrative,” says George. “The lead character’s personal and professional conflicts are set against the backdrop of Serbia, which we are not familiar with. It’s a completely new territory for the audience, a modern nation that is grappling with internal strife and global threats to its security.”

Debt to the Sea is a philosophical and psychological family drama with mystical storylines, set in a picturesque coastal town in Montenegro. “The drama emotionally compels you to navigate the complexities of these human relationships,” says George, who also notes the series’ beautiful scenery and magnificent shots. The crime thriller Rats, which doubles as a family drama, explores the meth trade in Europe through three different families—that of a drug dealer, a police inspector and a Vietnamese meth syndicate.

In the nonfiction space, George points to the hidden-camera wish-fulfillment format What the F***?!, which sees people learn surprising skills and then show them off to their loved ones during a big reveal. “Think grandmothers piloting aircrafts and fathers learning ballet,” says George. The first episode of the German remake has debuted on ZDF.

George has witnessed in recent years the increased spends on original content by digital platforms. GoQuest is “licensing an array of stories with great remake potential for these platforms,” he says. “The global industry has truly evolved with great shows from all over the world being offered. As a young, independent distributor, we are geared up and ready to discover these hidden gems.”

George goes on to note that while opportunities in AVOD have seen enormous growth in emerging markets such as South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, linear opportunities still exist. “The best value for any content is when it’s windowed appropriately on both linear and digital,” he explains.

With Covid-19 vaccines rolling out around the world, albeit at different paces, George sees plenty of room for hope relative to where the world and the global media industry were at this time last year. Though he’s unsure about physical market turnout throughout 2021, he is optimistic about the “possibility of platform and TV channel budgets increasing when economies gradually stabilize. As of now, our eyes are set on Latin America and Europe, where we hope to make an impact with our unique approach and selection of titles,” says George. “We think it’s got great scope, and especially with the kind of content that we are coming up with, that’s something that we are concentrating really hard on.”

