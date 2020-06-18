Vuulr Hires BAFTA-Winning Producer Ben Lock

ADVERTISEMENT

Vuulr has appointed BAFTA winner Ben Lock to be its head of enterprise technology and strategic partnerships.

In his new role, Lock will be responsible for building on Vuulr’s relationships with studios, distributors, film markets, national film boards and strategic partnerships. He is charged with providing them access to Vuulr’s enterprise-level technology as a full-service solutions provider. He will report directly to Ian McKee, Vuulr founder and CEO.

Lock’s producing credits include Aquaman, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Rogue One and Ready Player One. Prior to working in the production space, Lock provided technology and software solutions in the entertainment industry across EMEA.

McKee said: “We are delighted to welcome Ben to the team as we look to develop key partnerships across the globe. Ben’s experience is a great blend of technology and film production at the highest level and comes at a perfect time as we continue to expand, as well as look to transform distribution and acquisition within the international content industry.”

Lock added: “These are transformational times in the TV and film industry, and Vuulr is driving change in the search and supply of great content for OTT platforms and broadcast channels. I’m excited to be joining a fantastic team and to help build new industry relationships and partners across the globe.”