VCNI Hires GM of France, Iberia, Italy, the Middle East, Greece & Turkey

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has appointed Jaime Ondarza as executive VP and general manager of a newly created regional structure that includes France, Iberia, Italy, the Middle East, Greece and Turkey.

In this new role, Ondarza will be responsible for aligning operations, maximizing strategic synergies and identifying new commercial opportunities. Ondarza will report to Raffaele Annecchino, president of ViacomCBS Networks Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Prior to his appointment at ViacomCBS, Ondarza held executive roles at WarnerMedia and Boing, the joint venture between Mediaset and Warner Media.

Annecchino said: “I am thrilled to welcome Jaime to the company. Jaime brings a wealth of editorial and commercial expertise in addition to a strong track record in managing multiple complex markets in the media and entertainment industry. This is a key moment for us as we accelerate our digital transformation, expand our footprint and partnerships while continuing to deliver great content on all platforms. I’m certain that Jaime will play an integral role in this important phase and effectively position the organization in this important region for long term growth.”

Ondarza said: “It’s a privilege to join ViacomCBS Networks International, a global company with an incredible portfolio of assets. I look forward to leveraging the power of our brands to capture new opportunities and strengthen the important partnerships we have in these vibrant markets.”