ViacomCBS Cuts Ties with Big Fish Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS has ended its relationship with producer Big Fish Entertainment, which is behind VH1’s Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew franchises, as well as the recently canceled Live PD on A&E.

“We have decided to end our relationship with Big Fish Entertainment and will be producing our shows in-house at this time,” ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group said. “We thank Big Fish for their past contributions and wish them the best.”

Last week, A&E announced it was canceling its hit unscripted series Live PD, produced by Big Fish, in the wake of protests surrounding police brutality and racial injustice stemming from the death of George Floyd.

Big Fish shows airing on the ViacomCBS bouquet of channels include VH1’s Cartel Crew, Black Ink Crew, Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Love & Hip Hop Miami, Love & Hip Hop: New York and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.