ESPN+ to Stream PGA Tour Featured-Hole Coverage

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN+ and the PGA Tour have reached an agreement for ESPN+ to stream live, featured-hole coverage from 12 PGA Tour events this season.

Starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, the new pact will run through the FedExCup Playoffs and the TOUR Championship taking place on September 6 and 7 in Atlanta. Other events that will be covered include RBC Heritage, Travelers Championship, rocket Mortgage Classic, The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, 3M Open, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Wyndham Championship.

ESPN+ will stream coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of each event, concurrent with the full telecast on CBS or NBC. The featured holes will be selected each day by the PGA TOUR. This new deal comes ahead of the launch of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in 2022 through the nine-year domestic rights agreement announced earlier this year.

For the remainder of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season,“We’re excited to be adding live PGA TOUR coverage to ESPN+ as this season resumes, and we look forward to ESPN+ being the future home of PGA TOUR LIVE beginning in 2022,” said Russell Wolff, executive VP and general Manager, ESPN+.