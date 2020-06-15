Red Arrow Studios International Taps Joel Denton

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Denton has been appointed as acting president of Red Arrow Studios International.

Denton, based in London, will work together with the current president of the business, Bo Stehmeier, to ensure a smooth transition before Stehmeier leaves Red Arrow Studios International later in the year.

Denton was a joint founder and managing director of Red Arrow Studios’ operations in the U.K. for two years from 2011. He has held positions such as managing director of international content sales and partnerships at A+E Networks, president of production and distribution at RHI Entertainment, and executive VP and managing director of international sales at Hallmark Entertainment.

James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow Studios, said: “I am delighted that Joel is coming back to Red Arrow, to lead Red Arrow Studios International. His experience of international television and distribution will prove invaluable whilst we navigate one of the biggest social and economic challenges of modern times. I would also like to thank Bo for his fantastic contribution to the business over the last five years—we all wish him all the very best for the future.

Denton said: “I am excited to join Red Arrow and have the opportunity to work again with James and the rest of the talented team. It is currently a challenging time to be working in the international media marketplace, but with quality shows and producers, an excellent team and the backing and support of ProSiebenSat.1, I believe Red Arrow Studios International is well-placed to continue to grow, and I am really looking forward to getting started.”

