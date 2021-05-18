TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Incendo

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
At the TV Movies Screenings Festival, Incendo is showcasing its extensive Rom Com Collection, which “represents a remarkable commitment to our broadcast partners around the world,” says Gavin Reardon, who heads up international sales and co-productions at the company.

Each movie is unique in story and setting, providing audiences with family-friendly, compelling and comedic love stories intertwined with relatable characters pursuing their dreams all the while getting a chance at love.

“Celebrating 20 years of excellence, Incendo’s films are the core backbone of our business and have been our strength through a challenging year,” Reardon says. “We are incredibly proud of our history as a premium content producer.”











