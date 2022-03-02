Incendo & Nicely Entertainment Partner for Holiday Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada-based Incendo and Los Angeles-based Nicely Entertainment have entered a new development and production partnership that will begin with the limited series The Christmas Checklist.

“Incendo and Nicely Entertainment have been looking for an opportunity to collaborate, and with The Christmas Checklist, it’s a perfect match to kick off our partnership,” said Vanessa Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment and executive producer. “The series will embody a modern, captivating story about family, friends and heartfelt romance set against the magical spirit of Christmas, and we know Incendo is our ideal partner to bring this story to life just in time for Christmas!”

Graham Ludlow, production and development executive at Incendo, added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the creative talent at Nicely Entertainment and can’t wait to bring this unique tale to screens around the globe.”

The inspirational, holiday-themed series, written by Lisa Hepner (A Christmas Wish in Hudson, Christmas Lovers Anonymous) sees Emily Richmond attempt to fulfill her mother’s last wish of completing a 12-task Christmas checklist before December 25.

Incendo will oversee distribution in Canada, while Nicely Entertainment will handle distribution in the U.S. and all other international territories.