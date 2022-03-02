Ukrainian Film Producer Selected as Series Mania Jury President

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian film producer Julia Sinkevych has been selected as jury president for this year’s Series Mania Festival and its international competition, taking place March 18 to 25.

Sinkevych is co-founder of the Ukrainian Film Academy and is committed to supporting Ukrainian artists and the culture of her country. As her presence in Lille is not certain at this point in time, French writer and director Marc Dugain has been appointed VP of this year’s jury.

Jury members previously announced are German actor Christian Berkel (Downfall, Valkyrie), Israeli actress Shira Haas (Unorthodox), Turkish creator and director Berkun Oya (Bir Baskadir) and French singer-songwriter and model Yseult.

“We have chosen to give the presidency of the jury of the Series Mania International Competition to a Ukrainian woman, producer and manager for several years of one of the most important film festivals in Eastern Europe: the Odesa International Film Festival (of which Series Mania has long been a partner of),” said Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania. “By proposing the presidency to Julia Sinkevych, who carries the colors of a culture in a wounded country, we wish to show our support for the people of Ukraine and attest the importance of festivals in a world in crisis, as they create a place for people to come together to exchange ideas and celebrate our diversities.”

“We have always said that series are the mirror to a period of time that resonate through their stories, their characters and their subjects,” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “Series Mania has always been dedicated to reflecting this continuous and intimate dialogue between culture and society. This is why we feel it is essential today to turn our attention to the tragic situation that is shaking Ukraine and the entire world. We are honored to have Julia serving as our jury president.”

Herszberg continued, “By bringing together, under the presidency of a Ukrainian producer, a Turkish screenwriter, a German actor, a French writer and director, an Israeli actress and a French singer, the jury of the international competition, which embodies the core of Series Mania, demonstrates that culture knows no constraints or borders.”

Sinkevych said, “I am deeply moved and honored to join the jury of Series Mania, which is a very special event for me. The festival celebrates the future forms of the audiovisual art, diversity of expression, while opening the minds of creators from all over the world who are closely connected to different audiences. At these times, we know that culture is a powerful tool to stop the aggression and to bring to the world new talent. My country is part of that world cinema and now is fighting against all odds to demonstrate that it is the right of each human being to bring beauty, art, peace and novelty to this world.”