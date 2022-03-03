Friday, March 4, 2022
World Screen Launches Fundraising Effort for UNHCR

Following the success of TV Kids’ fundraising efforts for Save the Children, which has doubled its original goal, World Screen is raising funds for UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, to support the people of Ukraine. You can donate here.

100 percent of your donation today will go to UNHCR’s efforts in mitigating what the organization says could be Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century. Companies or individuals are invited to donate, and donations can be anonymous if you wish.

The UNHCR is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for people forced to flee their homes. Russia’s blistering attack on Ukraine has created an unprecedented migrant crisis with a million people already having fled the besieged nation in the last week.











