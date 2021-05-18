Red Arrow Studios International Picks Up Rom-Coms, Holiday TV Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Arrow Studios International has acquired 16 new romantic-comedy and holiday TV-movie titles, produced by North American production companies and commissioned by such U.S. networks as Hallmark, Lifetime and A&E.

Among the dozen romantic comedy TV movies joining Red Arrow Studio International’s catalog are Hearts of Winter (a.k.a A Tidy Romance) and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, produced by Lighthouse Pictures for Hallmark. There’s also Wedding Every Weekend, Beverly Hills Wedding and Taking a Shot at Love from Front Street Pictures for Hallmark. Five titles produced by Tim Johnson Productions for Hallmark include Butterflies in Love, Yellowstone Romance, Lemonade Stand Romance, Backyard BBQ in Love and Sit, Stay, Love. English Estate and Family Friends were both produced by The Asylum for Hallmark.

The four new holiday titles Red Arrow Studio International has picked up include Christmas Yule Blog (a.k.a 12 Tweets of Christmas), produced by Basset Hound Distribution for Lifetime; Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (a.k.a Time for Me to Come #3); and Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado produced by Front Street Pictures for Hallmark. Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (#2) was produced by Front Street Pictures for A&E.

Red Arrow Studios International holds worldwide distribution rights, excluding the U.S. and Canada, for the projects.

Tim Gerhartz, president and managing director at Red Arrow Studios International, said: “TV movies—especially rom-coms and holiday titles—remain a mainstay of many channels around the world, thanks to the scheduling flexibility and broad family appeal they offer. We’re sure this engaging and heart-warming new collection of titles will appeal to both broadcasters and audiences internationally.”