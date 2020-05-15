Peacock Unveils Originals on Launch Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service has revealed the original content that will be available to stream on July 15, when the service launches across the U.S.

Brave New World, based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself. From UCP, in association with Amblin Television, the series stars Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything), Jessica Brown Findlay (Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!).

The Capture is a conspiracy thriller that looks at a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services. From Heyday Television and NBCUniversal International Studios, The Capture is created, written and directed by Ben Chanan (The Missing, The People Next Door).

Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters—a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. David Schwimmer (American Crime Story, Friends) stars as a pompous maverick NSA agent who comes over from the U.S. to join the team. It is produced by Expectation and counts Schwimmer among its executive producers.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is a full-length film that follows as Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, This Is Us, American Housewife) is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic.

In the way of sports fare, In Deep with Ryan Lochte spotlights the Olympic swimmer who was previously involved in a scandal and is now hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago. Lost Speedways, created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., is an exploratory look at great racing cathedrals of the past.

The roster of kids’ originals includes the animated Curious George series, which targets preschool viewers and follows the adventures of everyone’s favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity to bring delightful antics, gentle humor and heartfelt emotion to each episode. With a focus on education, the program incorporates early concepts in math, science, technology and engineering and encourages children to use their imagination and expand their own investigations of the world.

DreamWorks’ Cleopatra in Space? is a comedic adventure focusing on the untold story of Cleopatra’s teenage years. Viewers can follow Cleo (Lilimar Hernandez, Bella and the Bulldogs, Knight Squad) as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats and where she discovers she is the prophesied savior of the future world.

DreamWorks’ Where’s Waldo? features 12-year-old Waldo (Joshua Rush, The Lion Guard, Andi Mack) and his best friend Wenda (Haley Tju, Bella and the Bulldogs), who are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society—the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation.

“Our variety of Peacock Originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content—no matter the genre or format,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of original content at Peacock. “We’re proud to establish our voice and are excited to build on our strategy to attract a wide audience to Peacock.”