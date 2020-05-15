Fremantle Aligns with Podcasting Company Acast in Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle​ and the podcast company ​Acast​ have entered into a partnership to further propel local development and production of premium audio-on-demand content in Australia.

The pact marks Fremantle’s Australian division’s launch into the podcasting space. Through the deal, Acast will distribute and monetize its audio content to a local and global audience. Fremantle first entered podcasting in November 2018, when it launched its scripted podcast label, Storyglass.

Fremantle’s partnership with Acast will kick off with the launch of a new true-crime podcast, Chasing Charlie, available from May 18. Narrated by Melbourne private investigator Julia Robson, Chasing Charlie retells an eight-year manhunt and Robson’s quest to avenge the dozens of women psychologically and financially thwarted by Charlie, ultimately leading her to a face-to-face meeting with the conman. The six-part Chasing Charlie podcast will be available on Acast, Apple Podcasts or wherever podcasts are available. Further podcasts are planned to launch this year.

Chris Oliver-Taylor, Fremantle CEO in the Asia Pacific, said: “This is a natural progression for Fremantle’s Australian team to link with Acast to bring our innovative programming and production techniques to the world of podcasting, mirroring the success of our international divisions that have been hugely successful in this growing and exciting genre.”

Guy Scott-Wilson, Acast’s content director, said: “Our partnership with Fremantle reinforces Acast’s commitment to be the home of compelling independent podcast content in Australia. There are so many exciting and important Australian stories to be told—we’re delighted to be working with Fremantle to tell and share them with the world through the medium of podcasting.”