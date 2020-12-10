Nicolas Cage-Hosted Comedy Series Set for Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

History of Swear Words, hosted by Oscar and Golden Globe winner Nicolas Cage, is set to premiere on Netflix in the new year.

The comedy series promises to provide an education in expletives. It explores the origins, pop-culture usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series delves into the origins of six specific swears. It will bow on Netflix on January 5.

History of Swear Words is produced by Funny Or Die and B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company. Bellamie Blackstone is the showrunner and is executive producing alongside Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Beth Belew for Funny Or Die; and Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner for B17 Entertainment.

Guest stars in the series will include Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Benjamin Bergen (PhD, cognitive scientist, author of What The F), Anne Charity Hudley (PhD, linguist and educator), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (film critic/host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing) and Kory Stamper (lexicographer, author of Word By Word) are among the experts participating in History of Swear Words.