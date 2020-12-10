NATPE Launches New MVPD Initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE has expanded its content focus to take into account the role that MVPDs are now playing in the global content distribution ecosystem, launching a new initiative to embrace the industry sector.

NATPE is in the process of forming an MVPD committee and will host special MVPD-focused keynotes and sessions during the NATPE Virtual Miami conference taking place January 19 to 21. Ahead of the conference, there is a kickoff event planned for December 15—Content Distribution on a Global Scale: MVPDs and the Worldwide Content Market.

The event will explore where the industry’s global MVPD content sector is going, during the next NATPE V-Front presentation. Hosted by TV5MONDE USA, the free, one-hour virtual event will address this topic and more. It will be moderated by Horowitz Research President Howard Horowitz and feature comments and insights from Verizon Consumer Group Chief Content Officer Erin McPherson, Liberty Latin America VP Chief Programming Officer Stephane David and Virgin Media, Liberty Global Head of Programming David Bouchier.

JP Bommel, NATPE CEO and president, said: “Our goal at NATPE is to continue to advance the content conversation. While evolving rapidly, the relationship between content producers, rights-holders, and networks with MVPD buyers is more important today than ever. MVPDs remain a key conduit for delivering content to homes and screens everywhere.”

Patrice Courtaban, chair of the NATPE MVPD committee and COO of TV5 MONDE USA, added: “TV5MONDE is pleased to support NATPE in launching this new MVPD initiate and hosting this exciting first event. With the executives in charge of content acquisition for three global MVPD’s Erin, Stephanie and David fielding Howard’s probing questions, I anticipate a very lively and informative discussion that provides a wide range of strategic insights.”