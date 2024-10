ADVERTISEMENT

Johanna Helman has been promoted to managing director of Fremantle Mexico and head of production for Latin America following the departure of Coty Cagliolo.

Helman joined Fremantle in 2016 as executive producer of Cocineros Mexicanos, Fremantle’s first live show for TV Azteca. In 2020, she led the first unscripted production, Too Hot to Handle, for Netflix in Mexico. The same year, Helman was promoted to VP of production.

Helman reports to Ganesh Rajaram, CEO for Asia and Latin America at Fremantle.

Cagliolo is stepping down from her role at Fremantle at the end of 2024 after 11 years in the company. Cagliolo has served as general manager of Fremantle Mexico and head of production for Latin America since 2017, leading the regional development strategy.

Cagliolo commented: “After much reflection, I’ve made the decision to step away from my role at Fremantle to pursue new challenges. It has been an honor to lead such an incredible team, and I’m deeply grateful for the memories and achievements we’ve shared. I leave knowing that the company is in great hands with Johanna, whose leadership will no doubt take Fremantle to new heights.”

Helman said: “Taking on this role at such a prestigious company is an honor. I am excited by the opportunity to lead a passionate and creative team focused on generating content that resonates with our audiences around the world.”

Rajaram added: “I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Johanna to head of production at Fremantle Latin America. With over 20 years in the industry and eight years at Fremantle, Johanna has the experience and expertise to step into this role, and I look forward to working with her more closely as we focus on the expansion of Fremantle in Latin America. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Coty for all her outstanding work across the 11 years she has worked at Fremantle, and I wish her all the best for the future.”