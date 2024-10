ADVERTISEMENT

Driven by its U.S. base, Samsung TV Plus has hit a new reach milestone of 88 million monthly active users and an increase of 50 percent plus in global viewing year on year.

Gen Z, millennials and Gen X are driving the service’s usage in the U.S., while the platform continues to expand its global footprint, recently rolling out in Singapore and the Philippines, with a Thai launch soon. It is now accessible in 30 territories, delivering 3,000-plus channels and numerous on-demand titles. On-demand viewing has surged more than 400 percent year on year.

“The success of Samsung TV Plus reflects our commitment to delivering a superior user experience with high-quality content that resonates with consumers,” said Salek Brodsky, senior VP and general manager at Samsung TV Plus. “When we embarked on this ambitious journey, our vision was to offer a premium streaming alternative that was both simple to use and free. The strategic bets we made nearly a decade ago have established a strong foundation for a service now enjoyed by 88 million streamers each month, and the path ahead is bright and promises continued growth well into the future.”

Michael Scott, VP and head of ad sales and operations at Samsung Ads, added, “As the ad-supported streaming ecosystem continues to surge in popularity, Samsung TV Plus has emerged as a clear favorite among viewers across key demographics, with advertisers in prime verticals already leveraging its immense opportunity. It’s evident that our viewers continue to be super leaned in and engaged, choosing to return time and time again. For advertisers looking to drive outcomes and prove results, Samsung TV Plus brings together the best of TV and streaming to offer an effective and measurable performance-driven solution.”