ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle and Fudge Park Productions have entered into a first-look and development deal for scripted projects.

The U.K. indie behind the BBC One comedy Daddy Issues will work closely with Fremantle’s global drama and international distribution divisions to help develop its drama and comedy slate. The partnership sees Fremantle become the primary home for all of Fudge Park’s upcoming scripted projects.

Jonathan Blyth, managing director at Fudge Park, said: “We’ve loved working with the team at Fremantle over the last year who’ve been an outstanding partner on Daddy Issues. They really understand the DNA of Fudge Park and share our creative vision, so broadening the partnership was an easy decision to make.”

Rebecca Dundon, senior VP, head of scripted commercial, C&I and global drama at Fremantle, said: “Fudge Park is a rare gem, where talent-driven vision meets universal themes and sharp, original writing. They consistently deliver fresh, engaging content, and I couldn’t be prouder to kick off our partnership following the success of Daddy Issues. I’m excited to see where we go from here—the sky’s the limit!”