NBA All-Star Anthony Davis’s Jakm3n Productions has put its executive team in place, bringing on Arik Burks as COO and Keith Chamberlain as chief administrative officer.

Jakm3n Productions is a multifaceted production company that finances, produces and develops projects across different mediums—from films and episodic to projects in the gaming space.

Davis, a nine-time NBA All-Star, serves as CEO of the production company. Chamberlain also manages logistics for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team.

Jakm3n has come on board to co-finance and co-produce, alongside Toonz Media Group, the animated feature Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, from directors Tara Whitaker and John D. Eraklis and written and created by Ciaran Crampton. The film’s voice cast includes will.i.am, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Luis Guzmán, Kenan Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg and Howie Mandel.

Davis said, “At Jakm3n, we want to showcase the rich tapestry of human experiences: the struggles, the triumphs, and the unique perspectives that make us all who we are, which is why we jumped at the opportunity to be involved in Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk.”

“We have an incredible team at Jakm3n,” said Davis. “Arik and Keith bring a wealth of experience and a shared passion for our mission. Together, we’re building a company that values creativity, authenticity, and social responsibility.”