A coalition of five production companies—Elite Filmproduktion, Praesens-Film Production, Contrast Series, Bavaria Fiction Switzerland and Kinescope Film—has founded Swiss Studios in Zurich.

The newly formed company aims to drive the development and production of content in the fields of film, documentaries, series and television from Switzerland for Switzerland, Europe and the international market.

Swiss Studios AG will offer everything from a single source—development, production, distribution and marketing of media projects, as well as licensing distribution and other services related to handling investment and accounting obligations.

“With our range of services, we are also open to all producers in Switzerland who want to make use of these services,” said Olivier Gremaud, CFO of Swiss Studios.

Swiss Studios aims to become the center for Swiss film and television projects through united efforts and consolidated know-how.

“We want to inspire national and international audiences in cinemas and on digital media with innovative content developed in collaboration with creatives and incorporating technical advancements,” added Corinne Rossi, member of the board.

Ivan Madeo, also member of the board, said: “Our mission is to use the services of Swiss Studios to enrich the Swiss film industry and create internationally competitive productions.”

“The strategic goals of Bavaria Fiction Switzerland are to implement local Swiss productions together with Swiss Studios, expand international co-productions, and also operate as a service provider,” explain Dominic Fistarol and Marcus Ammon, managing directors of Bavaria Fiction Switzerland.

Furthermore, Swiss Studios aims to develop digital innovations for production processes and integrate them into its own productions. “International productions are part of the Kinescope DNA,” said Matthias Greving, member of the board. “With Swiss Studios, we are looking to be the international leader in the technical development and implementation of films, series and documentaries and to further explore the possibilities between digital technology, artificial intelligence and creativity.”

Swiss Studios will leverage the opportunities presented by recent changes in Swiss film law, which require streaming providers to invest in Swiss film and series production. “We are confident that this support will help us realize our creative visions and give the Swiss film and series landscape even more significance beyond Switzerland,” added Roger Kaufmann, member of the board.