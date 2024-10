ADVERTISEMENT

The American French Film Festival (TAFFF), supported by Sacem, is set to return from October 29 to November 3, with music taking center stage this year.

Sacem has supported the original music in the films selected this year through its cultural action program. As a founding member of the Fonds Culturel Franco-Américain (FCFA), alongside the Directors Guild of America (DGA), the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), Sacem contributed to the creation of the event, which for 28 editions has served as a springboard for films, filmmakers, actors and composers.

Cécile Rap-Veber, president of the AFFF and CEO of Sacem, said: “The American French Film Festival offers French creative talent a platform to connect with the international market, while strengthening collaboration between composers, directors, screenwriters and producers. Just like fashion or gastronomy, French-language audiovisual creativity has become an effective instrument of soft power. Aware of this wealth, Sacem will continue to support and accompany its talented creators throughout their careers, through its cultural action, its presence at major audiovisual events, and by negotiating the best pay rates with video streaming platforms. We are also very proud to honour works where the music transcends the images and adds a unique emotional dimension to the cinematic experience.”