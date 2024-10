ADVERTISEMENT

Emilio Azcárraga Jean, the chairman of Televisa and owner of Club América, is taking an administrative leave amid the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the company’s dealings with FIFA officials.

“Grupo Televisa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal by Mr. Emilio Azcárraga Jean, Executive Chairman of the Board, to take a leave of absence, effective immediately, while the investigation conducted by the United States Department of Justice, related to FIFA, is resolved. The Company continues to cooperate with the investigation,” the statement reads.

Last year, Televisa reached a $95 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit brought by U.S. investors accusing the company of bribing FIFA officials to secure the rights to four World Cup tournaments.