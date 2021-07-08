Netflix & Shonda Rhimes Enlarge Creative Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix and Shonda Rhimes are extending their creative relationship to now cover the opportunity to exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well potential gaming and virtual reality content.

The new pact expands the current deal with Rhimes, her company Shondaland as well as her long-standing producing partner Betsy Beers. The partnership currently includes a branding and merchandise deal for Shondaland Media content, which will now add live events and experiences.

Shondaland’s Bridgerton has broken Netflix records, as it was watched by 82 million member households around the world in its first 28 days. Bridgerton season two is currently in production and set to launch in 2022, and Netflix has already renewed the series for third and fourth seasons. Rhimes will expand on Bridgerton‘s success with an all-new limited series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte. She and Beers are also working on the upcoming series Inventing Anna.

Rhimes said: “When Ted and I decided to break the traditional network TV business model to move Shondaland to Netflix, we were both taking a leap into the unknown. Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once. Ted, Bela and the entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse. The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix.”

Bela Bajaria, head of global TV at Netflix, said: “Shonda makes shows that get the world talking, and we’ve seen the power of her creative vision to translate in any language. Shonda’s a brilliant businesswoman and a terrific partner and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with her for years to come. On a personal note, I’m especially invested in the mentorship and pipeline programs we will support, as I’ve seen firsthand how the power of mentorship can transform careers and lives—and I’m excited by the possibility of what that can look like in Shonda’s hands.”