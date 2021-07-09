FilmRise Inks Distribution Pact with Gravitas Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the digital distribution rights to 83 motion pictures from Gravitas Ventures.

The deal gives FilmRise both domestic and international AVOD and SVOD rights to the films in the library. Films from the library include An Actor Prepares, Hannah, Egg and All Summers End, among others. FilmRise plans to offer these films to such platforms as The Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV and Peacock, as well as its own FilmRise streaming network.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “Gravitas Ventures has a wonderful library of theatrical content that we are excited to share with streaming audiences. The impressive array of multi-awarding-winning talent featured in these films… from Jeremy Irons to Charlotte Rampling… make them must-see movies for all film buffs.”