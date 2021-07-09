Saturday, July 10, 2021
Home / Top Stories / FilmRise Inks Distribution Pact with Gravitas Ventures

FilmRise Inks Distribution Pact with Gravitas Ventures

Chelsea Regan 12 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the digital distribution rights to 83 motion pictures from Gravitas Ventures.

The deal gives FilmRise both domestic and international AVOD and SVOD rights to the films in the library. Films from the library include An Actor Prepares, Hannah, Egg and All Summers End, among others. FilmRise plans to offer these films to such platforms as The Roku Channel, Tubi, Pluto TV and Peacock, as well as its own FilmRise streaming network.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “Gravitas Ventures has a wonderful library of theatrical content that we are excited to share with streaming audiences. The impressive array of multi-awarding-winning talent featured in these films… from Jeremy Irons to Charlotte Rampling… make them must-see movies for all film buffs.”











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Starz Elevates Superna Kalle

Superna Kalle has been promoted to president of international networks at Starz.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.