Friday, April 2, 2021
MIPTV Spotlight: Vuulr

World Screen


Among the highlights available on the content marketplace platform Vuulr is the Gaumont-produced series Narcos: Mexico, which builds on the success of the original program.

“It is an iconic bio-crime-drama series, brilliantly produced and cast, with docu-crime elements that make it exciting and binge-worthy to global audiences,” says Natasha Malhotra, chief content and commercial officer at Vuulr.

From Legendary Television, The Looming Tower offers insights into the historic events leading up to the 9/11 tragedy.

Tim and the Master, produced by Horus Movies Animation, is an animated series that features humor, irony, magic, monsters and adventure. “The outstanding and critically acclaimed shows mentioned here are just three examples of the quality, breadth and depth of our offering,” says Malhotra.

Malhotra adds, “Vuulr is excited to bring our unique and diverse catalog of titles from 100 countries across 60 genres to MIPTV this year.”











