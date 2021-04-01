Red Arrow Studios International Reveals MIPTV Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Season two of the crime-drama series Vienna Blood leads Red Arrow Studios International’s MIPTV slate.

The series follows Max Liebermann, a brilliant young English doctor and student of famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt as they investigate a series of unusual murders. There’s also the second season of Departure, a conspiracy thriller about a team of investigators tasked with unraveling the mysteries behind a series of air, sea and land disasters.

In the game-show format Stealing the Show!, three celebrity contestants and a member of the public compete to win the show itself. There’s also Secret Treasures of the Museum, which sees famous faces take a magical tour behind the scenes at a museum for a twist on the treasure hunt format. The series is originally produced by Snowman Productions for DR in Denmark. Additionally, Red Arrow Studios International is bringing the eighth season of Married at First Sight Australia, produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Nine Network, and Married at First Sight USA season 12. The supersized U.S. version is produced by Kinetic Content for Lifetime.

“We have a strong track record of launching interesting, off-beat, noisy and commercially successful formats that quickly become the new mainstream,” says Tim Gerhartz, senior VP of global sales at Red Arrow Studios International.

Factual highlights include The Weekly: Special Edition, produced by The New York Times and Left/Right for FX and Hulu; Behind History, from WildBear Entertainment for Kabel Eins Doku in Germany; and, also from WildBear Entertainment, Surviving Australia, which is produced for Nine in Australia.

“Our priority for MIPTV and the coming months is to focus on our core strengths and specialist areas, particularly in scripted and formats,” says Gerhartz.