FilmRise Takes Rights to Broken Diamonds

FilmRise has acquired the distribution rights to the full-length feature film Broken Diamonds, starring Benjamin Platt, Lola Kirke and Yvette Nicole Brown.

When Scott Weaver (Platt) receives the call from his stepmother (Brown) that his father has passed away in his sleep, he is unaware of how this will affect his dream of moving to Paris to complete his first novel. Days away from leaving, Scott must pick up his schizophrenic sister, Cindy (Kirke), for the last viewing of their father’s body—but this is just the beginning of his new responsibility of being a legal guardian, as he is Cindy’s sole capable living family member.

Written by Steve Waverly, Broken Diamonds is based on his true-life story about taking care of his older sister who suffers from schizophrenia. The film is directed by Peter Sattler and produced by Black Label Media. FilmRise will handle all broadcast and digital distribution, both domestically and internationally.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said: “Written with humor and irony, Broken Diamonds shines a light on a mental illness that affects millions of people and their families. The film presents schizophrenia in a real and tangible way without being too heavy. We hope it opens up a national dialogue about how we as a community can be more sensitive to those who are affected by it and struggling with it.”