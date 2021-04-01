Blue Ant International Unveils New Curated Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant International has unveiled its diverse new slate, with more than 165 hours of programming across the categories of specialist factual, factual entertainment, high-impact documentaries, kids and family and scripted.

The new offering includes an array of factual-entertainment titles, including Searching for Secrets, revealing the unknown about the world’s most iconic cities; the seventh season of See No Evil; World’s Most Scenic River Journeys, a look at the stories of six rivers through the characters who live and work on them narrated by Bill Nighy; and Growing Belushi, which follows actor, singer and writer Jim Belushi on a quest to heal people with cannabis.

New high-impact documentaries include the previously announced Search and Rescue: North Shore, which takes viewers on gripping rescue missions to save people in distress among the mountains of the Northwest Coast of North America; Picture My Face: The Story of Teenage Head, an look at an iconic glamour-punk band with never-before-seen images and interviews from fellow rock legends; UFO Town, which re-examines a mysterious small-town UFO sighting in the early ’90s and the conspiracies that surrounded it; and Murdered by a Mob, a look at the murder of Iranian refugee Bijan Ebrahimi and the subsequent investigation into racial bias in the police.

Specialist-factual titles on the slate include Dawn to Dusk, which examines the daily life cycles of fascinating creatures.

Blue Ant International’s scripted programming is bolstered by the addition of Web of Darkness, an anthology series where accounts of monsters, aliens and encounters from beyond are brought to life. It’s also adding a new kids series, Let’s Go For a Walk, which follows children and host Roger Hamza on walks while encouraging adventure and exploration.

Solange Attwood, executive VP of Blue Ant International, said: “Timely and relevant stories are at the heart of our latest slate. This spring, our premium production partners are delivering long-running hits and high-impact documentaries that span blue-chip natural history, factual, history and adventure and that also offer unique access and talent-driven stories. Our diverse lineup includes fresh and contemporary escapist programming, such as Searching for Secrets, which allows viewers to vicariously travel to iconic cities and Growing Belushi, which gives unparalleled access to Jim Belushi’s experience in becoming a cannabis farmer, as well as new installments of returning international hit series like See No Evil and Hotel Paranormal.”