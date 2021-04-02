MIPTV Spotlight: Escapade Media

Friday, April 2, 2021
Escapade Media is launching five new properties, including Chasing Chaos, at MIPTV.

“This reflects the Covid-safe environment that has enabled Australia to continue producing and assist overseas productions to complete their projects,” says Natalie Lawley, managing director.

Chasing Chaos shines a light on Dr. Ian Norton as he fights to provide the best standard of emergency medical response in the world’s worst situations.

The Best Kind of Beautiful is based on a novel by Frances Whiting and takes a look at the idiosyncrasies of relationships. “The Best Kind of Beautiful is a story that has the potential to engage, shape and challenge audiences both locally and abroad,” says Lawley.

For the Love of Pets follows the staff and volunteers at the Animal Welfare League of South Australia.

 











