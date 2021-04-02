WarnerMedia Appoints SVP of Equity & Inclusion, International

ADVERTISEMENT

WarnerMedia has named Asif Sadiq to the newly created role of senior VP of equity and inclusion for international.

Sadiq will be based in London and joins the equity and inclusion leadership in implementing a comprehensive strategy to address all aspects of diversity across the company’s workforce, programs, content, suppliers and community.

He will report directly to Christy Haubegger, executive VP of communications and chief inclusion officer, and will be working closely with Gerhard Zeiler, head of WarnerMedia International, and his international leadership team.

“Asif’s proven track record and innovation around equity and inclusion makes him the ideal choice as we continue to build on WarnerMedia’s global strategy towards an equitable and inclusive company,” said Haubegger. “We know his experience and knowledge will aid us greatly in our efforts to advance business growth through an inclusive workforce and content that reflects the global audience we serve.”

“I am looking forward to joining Christy and the WarnerMedia Equity & Inclusion team,” added Sadiq. “We have a clear mission ahead of us and I welcome the opportunity to be part of a lasting effort to drive innovation through inclusion across WarnerMedia and its brands.”