MIPTV Spotlight: Paramount Global Content Distribution

Paramount Global Content Distribution has a robust content lineup from Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television Studios, CBS Studios, CBS Media Ventures, CBS News, Showtime Networks, Nickelodeon, MTV Entertainment Studios, Smithsonian Channel, VIS and Miramax, as well as third-party partners.

Highlights include From, a horror series set in a nightmarish town. “From comes from the producers and a star of Lost—fan favorite Harold Perrineau,” says Lisa Kramer, president of international TV licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Also on offer, Ghosts has been airing on CBS. “Ghosts is based on the popular BBC format and has received rave reviews in the U.S.,” Kramer says.

The drama Long Slow Exhale is set in the high-stakes world of women’s basketball, following a coach in the middle of a potentially career-shattering scandal.











