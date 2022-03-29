Flying Bark Unveils New Production Arm

ADVERTISEMENT

Flying Bark Productions has launched its new production arm, After Bark, which will be focused on producing stories for older audiences.

“After Bark provides us with an opportunity to evolve our local storytelling and production slate beyond the company’s traditional kids’ and family animation,” said Flying Bark Productions’ CEO Barbara Stephen. “Despite the local disruptions to the domestic industry, we are determined to invest in local talent and produce quality Australian entertainment with broad appeal.”

After Bark has been established to attract creator-driven projects with a diverse representation of showrunners and an emphasis on locally centered, global reaching stories. It will focus on mature animation projects and scripted and unscripted live-action genres.

In addition to launching the new production arm, Flying Bark Productions has named Amy Noble as chief operating officer and Kate Andrew as head of legal and business affairs.

Prior to her role with Flying Bark, Noble was a senior member of the Fremantle Australia leadership team and served as the director of business affairs and legal since 2017. Andrew, meanwhile, returns to Flying Bark after spending eight years working as a senior lawyer for the Seven Network and Seven Studios, working across its in-house development and production slate for both scripted and unscripted content.

Stephen said, “Amy is a well-respected senior leader in the industry, and I’m delighted to have someone of her caliber join our C-suite. Together with Kate, their collective commercial and legal experience across a diverse range of high-budget local and international production will help facilitate a smooth expansion for both the Los Angeles and Sydney operations and the successful transition into new genres for production.”