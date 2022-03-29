Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Disney+ Sets Summer Expansion Plans

Disney+ Sets Summer Expansion Plans

Mansha Daswani 15 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ is set to expand to another 42 countries and 11 territories across Europe, the Middle East and Africa this summer, including South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Poland and Turkey.

The streamer’s latest expansion kicks off May 18 in South Africa with a monthly price of R 119 ($8.20). On June 8, the service lands in a raft of Middle Eastern territories, among them Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On June 14, Disney+ will launch in European territories such as Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey, priced at between $7 and $8 a month. On June 16, the platform will arrive in Israel.











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Julian Fellowes

The creator, writer and executive producer on his new HBO series The Gilded Age, as well as the latest Downton Abbey feature film.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.