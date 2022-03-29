Disney+ Sets Summer Expansion Plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ is set to expand to another 42 countries and 11 territories across Europe, the Middle East and Africa this summer, including South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Poland and Turkey.

The streamer’s latest expansion kicks off May 18 in South Africa with a monthly price of R 119 ($8.20). On June 8, the service lands in a raft of Middle Eastern territories, among them Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On June 14, Disney+ will launch in European territories such as Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey, priced at between $7 and $8 a month. On June 16, the platform will arrive in Israel.