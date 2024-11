ADVERTISEMENT

Max and HBO have secured a multiyear deal extension with The Criterion Collection to continue bringing the catalog of hundreds of titles to the platform, including films newly available on Max in the U.S.

Among the hundreds of titles, highlights from the Criterion Collection’s renowned films available on Max include Modern Times (1936), Tokyo Story (1953), In the Mood for Love (2000), Night of the Living Dead (1968) and Cléo From 5 to 7 (1962). Further highlights from The Criterion Collection include L’Avventura, Eraserhead, The Last Emperor, A Room with a View, The Great Beauty, La Strada, Fanny and Alexander, 8½, Babette’s Feast, Seven Samurai, Cries and Whispers and more.

“We are excited to continue to bring the Criterion Collection’s catalog of top-quality films to our audiences,” said Royce Battleman, executive VP of content acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Both the existing and new additions to the collection provide Max viewers with the opportunity to experience cinematic excellence as part of our offering.”