ADVERTISEMENT

Screenwriter Chris Collins (John Wick 3, The Wire) has teamed up with producer and film executive Kelly McKee (Paterno, The Crow) and entertainment attorney Ken Browning to launch Generator Entertainment, a new production and finance company.

Generator will develop, produce and finance film, TV and entertainment projects. The company will primarily focus on action, sci-fi and elevated horror in the budget range of $5 million to $20 million.

Generator Entertainment has partnered with Hill Country Studios, a $250 million studio development outside Austin, Texas. The full-service studio will be the first purpose-built production facility of its kind in the state, featuring 12 sound stages, four workshops, dedicated production offices, and access to 1,500 acres of backlot space, ideal for a wide range of film and television projects.

As part of this partnership, Hill Country will back Generator’s ongoing development and contribute to the financing of upcoming productions. Two of these projects are set to begin filming at the studio in late 2025, with two more planned for 2026.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Chris, Kelly and Ken and to support Generator’s exciting slate of projects. This partnership underscores our dedication to positioning Hill Country and Texas as a leading destination for world-class film production,” said Hill Country Studios’ COO, Kevin Bar.

Generator is also focused on strategic partnerships in Japan and Korea, where they are acquiring major IP and working with local talent.

Generator Entertainment’s Collins, McKee and Browning said: “We are hyper-focused on establishing a new brand in Hollywood that works with and supports filmmakers to make top-shelf horror, action, and sci-fi that will appeal to true genre fans. Additionally, we will focus on international projects and filmmakers. We are lucky to have a veteran writer in-house to maintain quality control of the projects we take on, as well as a balanced team of founders to make sure we are strategic in our decisions. We loved Cord Jefferson’s statement at the Oscars earlier this year [Instead of making one $200 million movie, try making 20 $10 million movies] and hope that we can be a part of making that happen with our partners at Hill Country and the state of Texas.”