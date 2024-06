ADVERTISEMENT

Cédric Dufour has been appointed as the new president of Rakuten France, effective July 1, and will continue in his current role as CEO at Rakuten TV.

Dufour joined Rakuten in 2016 as COO of Rakuten France and has been key to the group’s growth in e-commerce and digital entertainment in Europe, playing a key role in the expansion of Rakuten’s shopping and membership platforms in the region. Dufour served as managing director of Open E-Commerce Europe from 2019 to 2021, when he was promoted to his current role of CEO at Rakuten TV.

Rakuten France’s outgoing President and CEO, Fabien Versavau, is leaving to pursue new opportunities. Versavau has led Rakuten France since 2018.

Amit Patel, president and CEO at Rakuten International, said: “I am thrilled to announce Cédric as the new President of Rakuten France. With his proven track record of success, he will continue building on the strong foundation Fabien has laid, using it as a springboard for further growth.

“On behalf of the entire Rakuten Group, we extend our deepest gratitude to Fabien Versavau for his visionary leadership and dedication to developing Rakuten’s consumer presence in France. Under his guidance, Rakuten France successfully navigated rebranding from PriceMinister and significantly expanded its merchant and consumer bases to become one of France’s top five online retailers.”

Dufour said: “I am honored to take on the role of president at Rakuten France and build upon the strong foundation that has been laid by my predecessor,” said Dufour. “I am committed to maintaining growth in Rakuten France and Rakuten TV’s operations while working across our diverse business units to unlock new value and synergies for Rakuten. I am confident in our ability to continue enhancing Rakuten France’s offerings and services to ensure that the business continues on its strong growth trajectory.”