Melanie Wills has been promoted to managing director for EMEA at Allied Global Marketing, effective immediately.

Based in London, Wills is charged with overseeing operational aspects of the company’s business across the U.K. and EMEA region, as well as spearheading new business initiatives and managing client relations. Wills joined the company in 2022.

She will report to Adam Cunningham, chief strategy officer, and Kelly Estrella, chief of marketing operations.

Prior to joining Allied, Wills was head of partnerships for CompareTheMarket, a U.K. price comparison website for insurance products, part of the BGL Group. Before that, she was at London-based agency Lime Communications on the Twentieth Century Fox Europe business.

“Melanie’s promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills and her dedication to driving success for our clients,” said Cunningham.