HBO Sets Animated Tig Notaro Stand-Up Special

Emmy- and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian Tig Notaro (Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted) is slated to return to HBO this summer with a fully animated stand-up special.

Ellen DeGeneres serves as an executive producer on the animated stand-up special, marking the third collaboration between Notaro and DeGeneres. DeGeneres executive produced Notaro’s Netflix special Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here, while Notaro co-directed DeGeneres’ Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable. Notaro’s new special will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

The special is written by Notaro; directed by Greg Franklin; executive produced by Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin, Brendan Burch; produced by Rachel Abarbanell; animation by Six Point Harness; produced for HBO by DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Tig Notaro’s ZeroDollarsandZeroSense productions.

Nina Rosenstein, executive VP of HBO programming, said: “Tig is truly an original and this animated special solidifies her status as an artist who constantly transcends expectations,” said Rosenstein. “We’re so excited to have her back on HBO with this fresh take on stand-up.”

Notaro said: “After having had the pleasure of seeing bits and pieces of my comedy animated over the years by some talented artists, I became DRAWN to the idea of creating a fully animated hour. Stand-up can be a very solitary art form, so combining it with a collaborative years-long creative effort was such a joyful experience. I’m so proud of this special and can’t wait for everyone to be fully vaccinated watching with their Nana.”

DeGeneres added: “I’m so excited for everyone to see Tig’s new special. I told her since it was animated that we should have Dory in it, but she awkwardly changed the subject. But it’s still hilarious.”