NATPE Adds New Board Members

NATPE has added to its board HBO Max’s Sarah Aubrey, ViacomCBS’s Dan Cohen, Nielsen’s Sean Cohan and Avalon’s Laura Kennedy.

Aubrey is head of original content at HBO Max. Cohen is the president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Cohan is the chief growth officer and president of international at Nielsen. Kennedy is the CEO of Avalon. All appointments are effective immediately and will serve a term of three years.

Andy Kaplan, NATPE chairman of the board, said: “The addition of these four executives to our strong, diverse and experienced board embraces our objective through the next three years to continue to reflect the industry’s content and distribution while actively increasing the diversity of our membership.”