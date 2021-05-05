Thunderbird Promotes for COO & Corporate Secretary

Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Kristin Brzoznowski


Thunderbird Entertainment Group has promoted Sarah Nathanson to the position of corporate secretary and chief operating officer for all the company’s divisions.

As COO, Nathanson will work to support all divisions in their growth trajectory. Prior to her promotion, Nathanson served as Thunderbird’s general counsel, a responsibility she will continue to oversee as part of her expanded remit.

Nathanson has nearly 15 years of experience in entertainment law, both in private practice and in-house. She previously worked as an associate for Heenan Blaikie and as director of business and legal affairs at DHX Media (now WildBrain).

Jennifer Twiner McCarron, president and CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment, said: “Sarah Nathanson has consistently established herself as one of the most capable legal professionals working in entertainment today, always ensuring we operate according to the very highest standards and ethics. Our decision to elevate Sarah to this critical new role is a recognition of the countless ways she has enriched our Company, particularly since we went public in 2018. I couldn’t be happier to welcome Sarah as Thunderbird’s Chief Operating Officer as we continue our journey to become the world’s next major global studio.”











