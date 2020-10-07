Godzilla Singular Point Anime Series Set for Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is set to launch an all-new original anime series, Godzilla Singular Point, featuring a brand-new cast and an original story.

Godzilla Singular Point, from director Atsushi Takahashi, follows the success of the Godzilla anime films Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle and Godzilla: The Planet Eater. Anime studio bones in partnership with studio Orange will produce the series, combining hand-drawn and CG animation styles. It is set to premiere globally on Netflix in 2021.

In addition to director Takahashi, the creative team includes Kan Sawada, composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal; Japanese sci-fi novelist Toh Enjoe; series writer Kazue Kato, creator of Blue Exorcist and the hit comic currently serialized in Jump Square, as the character designer; and animator Eiji Yamamori.