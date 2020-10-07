Beyond Rights Unveils First Post-Merger Content Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has revealed its first full new programming slate since the merger of TCB Media Rights and Beyond Distribution was finalized, bringing more than 300 hours of unscripted and kids’ programming to the international market this fall.

Leading the unscripted slate, Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, is a prime-time competitive reality show that sees professional dog stylists compete in a series of themed challenges to transform family pets. The series was created by Beyond Productions, which is currently producing a U.K. version for BBC One with Sheridan Smith as host.

Other unscripted titles in the catalog include Edges Unknown, a travel and adventure title that follows two survival experts as they head back in time to take on the original toughest jobs; Curse of Akakor, which follows investigators hunting for a city of gold and the explorers who vanished trying to find it; Lovecars’ On the Road, featuring a variety of vehicles driven through some of Europe’s most incredible landscapes; and Undercut: Wooden Treasure, about the strenuous and dangerous work of highly qualified lumberjacks.

There’s also World’s Greatest Paintings, Life, Death & Money, Can We Cure Kids’ Cancer, Starbucks & Nespresso: The Truth About Your Coffee, Barcroft Media’s Sex Unlimited, Embarrassing Sex Stories from Gobstopper TV and Sugar Babies from Transparent TV.

New history titles on the slate are Race to Victory, which tells the story of how the allies raced to win and end World War II while also seeking to gain territory and power advantages from each other, and Titanic: A Dead Reckoning, which uses new evidence to reveal a new suspect in the search for the nearby ship that sailed away as Titanic was sinking.

Crime and investigation titles include Murder in the Outback: The Falconio & Lees Mystery, three seasons of Bristow Global Media’s Haunted Hospitals, two seasons of Filthy House SOS and seven episodes of Extreme Nightmare Tenants.

Rounding out the unscripted slate are a number of new seasons for returning series Bangers and Cash, Highway Thru Hell, Abandoned Engineering, Highway Patrol and Motorway Patrol, Pati’s Mexican Table and Love It or List It.

New kids’ content in Beyond Rights catalog includes the animated preschool series Turbozaurs, created by Caramel & Co Animation Studio. The series centers on a team of friendly and helpful dinosaurs who can transform themselves into machines to undertake rescue missions and other adventures. Also for preschool children, Annie and Manny from Mustache is an animated series about two sibling rabbits exploring their surroundings. For older kids, there’s Ace My Space, a Tailored Films production offering kids the chance to win a complete makeover for their bedroom, with the catch being that they have to allow a friend or family member to take total control of all design decisions, and Apartment 11’s The Wacky Word Show, a new variety show that inspires kids to get creative with words and language.

Beyond Rights will be launching its new autumn slate to buyers across the MIPCOM period via the new Pitchroom online platform developed by i2i Media.

Kate Llewellyn-Jones, CEO at Beyond Rights, said: “I am excited to launch Beyond Rights’ first-ever program slate. From primetime entertainment and reality to history, true crime and kids’, our new programming clearly reflects our strengths in the marketplace and our ambition to work with and represent the best producers from around the world, both third-party and within our own group. With so many new titles to launch, Pitchroom will enable us to quickly and simply bring our new content alive to buyers in a face-to-face, tailored meeting environment, allowing us to replicate some of the benefits we will be missing from meeting in person in Cannes.”